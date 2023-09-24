Peddler arrested, drug seized

ZIRO, 23 Sep: The police here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Tamo Tamer (22), from his residence near DKHSS gate area, and seized 8.13 gms of suspected heroin from his possession.

The arrest was made based on reliable information that Tamer was peddling drugs in the DKHSS gate area.

A police team, comprising SDPO Ojing Lego, DSP (P) Kangong Lego, Inspector Millo Lalyang and

SI (P) Jummar Doye, under the supervision of SP Keni Bagra, searched Tamer’s apartment and seized six plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 8.31 grams.

“All legal procedures were followed during the exercise, and a case [u/s 21 (a) NDPS Act] has been registered and endorsed to SI (P) R Nako for investigation,” the SP said.