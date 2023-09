ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Ke Meh Ha festival of the Idu community, and expressed hope that the festivity would usher in prosperity and happiness in the society.

“On this sacred day, I join my Idu community in their prayer to Apeh Mili and Apeh Gonlo to invoke their blessings for each one of us,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)