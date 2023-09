ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh defeated host Odisha 3-1 in their second match of the Hero Junior Girls National Football Championship-2023 (Tier 1), played at Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Captain Lingdum Yaro, Yumlam Lali and Gunailu Tawsik scored a goal each.

Arunachal will play their next match against Kerala on 25 September. The state had lost 0-2 to Gujarat in their first match.