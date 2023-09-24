Heroes of 1962 war in Arunachal: Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Many Arunachali old-timers recall the 1962 Sino-India conflict with fear and anger. The Chinese forces entered deep into Arunachal Pradesh along many axes, like Taksing-Limeking, Mechuka/Manigong-Tato, Gelling-Tuting, Kibithoo-Walong axes and the main Tawang-Bomdila-Rupa axis. Many readers are not aware of fierce battles fought by our brave soldiers. One such story is the story of Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar.

Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was commissioned as a doctor in the Army Medical Corps in February 1961. Just one year after commissioning, Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar was posted as the regimental medical officer of an infantry battalion in Arunachal Pradesh during the Sino-India war of 1962.

As an Army doctor, Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar established a forward medical aid post immediately behind the leading companies near the forward observation post position of the infantry battalion. During the second phase of the Sino-India war, after a pause of about two weeks, the Chinese forces launched a massive offensive on 21 November, 1962. The area defended by the battalion where his medical unit was attached also came under heavy attack. After repulsing the initial attacks, the battalion launched a counterattack against the Chinese forces. During the intense battle, there were many casualties and injuries on both sides. With complete disregard for his personal safety, Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar remained at the forward post and continued to treat casualties as they kept coming in. At night he remained at this post when the Chinese launched a fierce counterattack. Even though the enemy forces advanced close to his position and he was in danger from small arms fire and grenades, he and his team continued to attend to the steady stream of casualties. Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar kept looking after the injured casualties till their post was overpowered and he was taken prisoner of war. Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar set an outstanding example of courage and devotion to duty.

Throughout the entire battle, Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar displayed the highest sense of duty, leadership and courage in the best traditions of the Army. For his exceptional courage, tenacity and gallantry during the war, Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar was awarded the third highest gallantry award of the nation, Vir Chakra. Salute to Captain Eshwar Narayan Iyengar!

(The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)