HU organises convocation ceremony

JULLANG, 23 Sep: Himalayan University (HU) here organised its 5th convocation on Friday, with vice chancellor Prof Kuldeep Krishan Sharma declaring the convocation ceremony open in the presence of RKM Hospital secretary Kripakarananda Maharaj, NERIST Director Prof Narendranath S, Higher Education Director Dr AK Mishra, HU pro-vice chancellor Prof Prakash Divakaran, HU joint registrar Dileep Jain, and others.

The VC presented the university’s annual report, and expressed appreciation for the “cooperation extended by teaching faculties and non-teaching staff for bringing transformation in delivery of education to the students.”

Altogether 968 degrees and diplomas were awarded to students of UG/PG and diploma courses in different disciplines.

The NERIST director “pointed out the future strategy for students, and suggested to the students to qualify national-level tests like NET, GATE, SET, UPSC, etc, and emphasised that there should be proper planning and designing the target which should be achieved in the future,” the university informed in a release.

In his convocation address, Swami Kripakarananda expressed appreciation for “the efforts being made by Himalayan University to create a congenial environment for providing quality education.”

“He emphasised on the role to be adopted by the students for their families and the society after obtaining the degrees,” the release read.