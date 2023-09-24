Review meeting on aspirational dist prog

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Planning Secretary RK Sharma chaired a review meeting on the aspirational district programme (ADP) and the aspirational block programme at the district secretariat in Namsai on Saturday.

Addressing the participants, Sharma said that “the NITI Aayog has been insisting on holding a review meeting on the ADP,” and added that “the chief secretary has raised a question on the degrading monthly delta ranking of Namsai district and stressed that it should be constantly monitored.”

“We should hence focus on a targeted approach. Because it is difficult to target all the activities, parameter-wise progress should be reviewed, and then we should decide on which activities to focus on, in order for the delta as well as district ranking to improve,” he said.

Namsai DC CR Khampa said that “the district’s ranking has improved but we have a long way to go to saturate all the key performance indicators (KPI).”

He urged the department concerned to “report all issues faced on the ground,” and suggested “conducting cluster-wise training of all anganwadi workers regarding SAM and MAM data collection and reporting.”

The DC further said that, “alongside the district KPIs, the block KPIs shall also be focused on.”

The DPO presented the details of all the KPIs, and the identified areas in different sectors requiring focus were discussed at length.

“In the health sector, conducting ANC within the first trimester, NQUAS, IPHS norms, continuity of four ANCs and HR gap were identified. Likewise, for education sector, focus was put on the functionality of toilets in schools and drinking water facilities,” the Namsai DIPRO informed in a release.

“Soil health cards, micro-irrigation and PMAY (G) were other subjects that required to be focused on,” the release stated, adding that the meeting was attended by all the administrative officers and HoDs.