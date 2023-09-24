DC reviews progress of Mission Shakti Sambal

PASIGHAT, 23 Sep: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tai Taggu reviewed the progress of the one-stop centre (OSC) under Mission Shakti sub-scheme ‘Sambal’ here on Saturday.

During the review meeting, which was convened by ICDS DD Machi Gao in her office chamber, the DC advised all the associate staff members of Mission Shambal to perform their duties in a holistic manner for the welfare of the aggrieved and needy women.

“They should work for the welfare of the women of East Siang district as a whole, and all the women must get justice against domestic violence,” the DC added.

OSC administrator Mary Tatak briefed the DC on the achievements made and the challenges being faced by the centre. (DIPRO)