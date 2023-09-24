ROING, 23 Sep: Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College (JTGMDC) here in Lower Dibang Valley district organised a two-day seminar on ‘Cross-culture interaction of the border communities in eastern Himalaya (Tibet, Bhutan and Tribes of Arunachal)’ from 21 to 22 September.

“The seminar focused on exploration of nature and the results of cross-culture interactions among the Bhutanese, Tibetans and tribes of Arunachal, and on their changing relations due to the advent of the British in the frontier hills,” the college informed in a release.

JTGMDC History Assistant Professor Minija Pertin said that “writing the history of Arunachal Pradesh is not possible without studying the neighbouring states.”

Rono Hills (P/Pare)-based Rajiv Gandhi University History Professor Dr Sarah Hilaly dwelt on “the importance of understanding border, frontier and borderlands.” She also stressed that, “to study the borderlands, one should not only focus on economic aspect but also on socio-cultural and geographical aspects.”

Tezu (Lohit)-based IG Government College History Associate Professor Dr Hage Naku and Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Jawaharlal Nehru College History Associate Professor Dr Abani Doley chaired the sessions.

The seminar, which was attended by participants from Arunachal and other states, was funded by the higher & technical education directorate.