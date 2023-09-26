Arunachal trounce Andaman & Nicobar 12-0

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh trounced Andaman & Nicobar 12-0 in their opening match of the Hero Junior Boys National Football Championship for BC Roy Trophy 2023 (Tier 2) in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

Bengia Niya scored four goals, while Kipa Apsu and Bamang Tapung scored three and two goals, respectively. Kenmin Riba, Tarh Tarang and Yungam Neri scored a goal each.

On the other hand, the girls’ team bowed out of the Hero Junior Girls NFC (Tier 1) championship after playing out a 4-4 draw with Kerala in their last group match in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.