NILP assessment tests conducted

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) conducted assessment tests under the New India Literacy Programme (NILP), 2023-’24, at the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) premises and the APWWS centres in Naharlagun and Itanagar on Sunday.

The programme, which is aimed at promoting adult education, focuses on complete eradication of illiteracy by providing basic literacy.

The assessment test at the OWA was facilitated by Binny Yachu as centre superintendent, and Kabom Tatak and Bini Kompi as invigilators.

At the Itanagar centre, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling was the centre superintendent, while Yomjum Geyi Jongsam was the in-charge, and Taku Yasap Tadar, Joram Rosy, Milo Sumka and Ipu Angu were the invigilators.

At the Naharlagun centre, Rerik Karlo Digbak was the centre superintendent and Engam Rumi Zirdo was the invigilator.

APO Tori Gadi, along with his team, also visited the exam centres and took stock of the examination.

Twenty-eight learners from the OWA and 34 from the APWWS centres appeared for the assessment test. (DIPRO)