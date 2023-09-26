DC advocates awareness progs on zoonotic diseases

YUPIA, 25 Sep: Papum Pare DC Cheechung Chukhu called for “inter-sectoral collaboration between health and veterinary sectors and the PRI members at all levels to formulate a comprehensive IEC plan and launch an awareness campaign on zoonotic diseases like rabies.”

Chairing a meeting of the District Level Zoonotic Committee (DLZC) here on Monday, the DC said that “such inter-sectoral efforts will improve data sharing mechanisms, including early warning signals, to prevent outbreaks.”

The DLZC reviews the burden of priority zoonotic diseases prevalent in the district, and advises the district authorities on the specific measures to be taken for prevention and control of zoonotic diseases.

Zoonotic diseases are infections that are spread between animals and humans.

On being informed that, out of the 387 dog bite cases in Doimukh block from October 2022 to September 2023, 326

were reported from the Doimukh CHC alone, the DC directed the surveillance team and the DVO to “intensify IEC activities on rabies and also initiate rabies vaccination drive in the area.”

Sangdupota ZPM Hina Camdir Tok gave assurance that assistance would be provided to the district surveillance team in carrying out awareness activities at the grassroots level, and urged the PRI members to “contribute some per cent of the panchayat funds under the disposal of the ZPMs for such public welfare activities.”

District Surveillance Officer Dr Rina Ronya informed that the objectives of the national rabies control programme are “providing rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin through free national drug initiatives; conducting training on appropriate animal bite management; prevention and control of rabies; and surveillance and inter-sectoral coordination, enhancing the surveillance of animal bites and reporting them.”

She further informed that IEC activities on rabies are conducted in the health camps organised under the Ayushman Bhava campaign across the district.

Highlighting the schedule of anti-rabies vaccination, she informed that “the vaccine consists of four doses – on day 0, after 3 days, after 7 days, and after 14 to 28 days, with day 0 being the day when the first dose of the vaccine is administered.”

Speaking on ‘bite management’ and rabies ‘post exposure prophylaxes’, Dr Ronya said: “After a potential rabid animal bite, the wound should be thoroughly washed with soap and water for 15 minutes, rabies vaccination administered, and, if indicated, the rabies immunoglobulin or monoclonal antibodies should be administered.”

DVO Dr Monya Kato Jini informed that 839 pet animals have been vaccinated under the free vaccination campaign since 18 September, after a rabies case had been reported from the Jullang area. She further informed that “rapid response teams for different areas have been formed and contact details of the veterinarians shared for guidance and assistance on any dog bites and doubtful cases.”

Epidemiologist Ili Angu presented the data on the zoonotic diseases in the district. He informed that “ten cases of scrub typhus have been reported from Sagalee block, out of which six cases are from Leporiang and four cases are from Sagalee.

“The district surveillance unit and the health department are monitoring the situation,” he added.

The meeting was attended also by DMO Dr Komlin Perme, DAO Maze Peil, Balijan ZPM Tem Piku, and Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu. (DIPRO)