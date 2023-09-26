Fingerlings released into Sally lake

ROING, 25 Sep: A total of 20,000 fingerlings were released into Sally Lake here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday by ZPC Tony Borang during a ‘ranching programme’ organised by the fisheries department.

The aim is to achieve sustainable fisheries by reducing habitat degradation, conserving biodiversity, and uplifting the depleted fish stock.

As part of the programme, 50,000 fingerlings have been stocked in the government farm ponds.

District Fisheries Officer Tadar Mama informed that the department has released fingerlings into Sally Lake “to meet the required stocking density of the lake every monsoon.”

Expressing concern over illegal poaching of fishes in the lake, he stressed on the need to generate awareness on fish conservation.

Fishery Officer Neriyang Jamoh termed Sally Lake “the hotspot of mahseer” in the district, and stressed on the need to “maintain the lake and guard it against poaching.”

ZPC Tony Borang highlighted “the importance of such awareness programmes among the youths, in order to conserve the rich resources in terms of fishery and tourism in the district.”

He encouraged aquaculture practices, saying that the district has great potential in terms of pisciculture, which could improve livelihood and help tackle unemployment. (DIPRO)