APLS institutes new literary awards

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) has decided to introduce two new literary awards – the Tagang Taki Literary Award, and the APLS Yuva Puraskar – from this year for the writers of the state.

While the Tagang Taki Literary Award will be given to the best book published within the previous three years, the APLS Yuva Puraskar will be given to a writer below the age of 35 years, the APLS informed in a release.

Tagang Taki, who died on 29 January this year, is regarded as the first writer of the state, the release said.

The APLS has further decided to enhance the award money of the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

The APLS took the decisions during its annual meeting chaired by its president YD Thongchi on 23 September.