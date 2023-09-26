Drug peddler arrested

AALO, 25 Sep: The West Siang district police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Horda Jini, with suspected heroin, valued at Rs 70,000, here on 22 September.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team, under the supervision of SP Abhimanyu Poswal, launched an operation in Piyi area and apprehended the peddler.

The team seized 8.5 grams of suspected heroin, along with sales proceeds of Rs 25,1,990, two mobile handsets, seven empty soap cases, and 11 empty plastic tobacco containers from the peddler’s possession.

A case [u/s 22 (b)/27 (a) of the NDPS Act] has been registered against the peddler. (DIPRO)