Jathi Pulu passes away

ITANAGAR, 25 Sept: Social activist and former member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Jathi Pulu, passed away on Monday morning.

He had served as a member of the commission from October 2008 to October 2014.

Seventy-year-old Pulu leaves behind his wife and four children. A postgraduate in history, he had also served as a senior teacher.

Son of Ita Pulu, former Agency Council member, Jathi Pulu was a founding member and the first chairperson of the Mishmi Welfare Society.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned Pulu’s demise. In a statement on social media, he said that “son of late Ita Pulu ji, former Agency Council member, Jathi Pulu, made great contributions for the welfare of the Mishmi community.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, friends and relatives. May the journey of his soul to the abode of ancestors be peaceful and successful,” Khandu said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the passing of Jathi Pulu.

“Extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the passing away of an erudite member of Idu Mishmi community from Roing and former member of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, Jathi Pulu,” he said.