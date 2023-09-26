Libang inaugurates coronary care unit at TRIHMS

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Sep: Health Minister Alo Libang on Monday inaugurated an eight-bedded intensive coronary care unit at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) here.

Interacting with media persons, the minister said: “One more pillar has been added here at TRIHMS, and it is good news for all patients suffering from heart disease.”

He said that, “from now onwards, people from neighbouring Assam can also avail the facility, while earlier we used to be dependent on hospitals in Assam.”

“Now the seats of medical students in the state’s lone medical college has been extended to 110 from the existing 50 seats and, based on the requirements, we are catering to all the requirements and they are in the pipeline,” he informed.

Senior cardiologist Dr Toni Ete informed the media that “a lot of upgradation has been done in the department,” adding that “earlier, it used to be run only by the OPD.”

He spoke also about the newly installed cath lab in the TRIHMS, and informed that 100 cases have been treated so far.

“We have been doing diagnostic cases and therapeutic cases and, since 13 August, angiography has been done 17 times. More interventions will be done in the near future,” he said.

“We will soon be starting doctorate of medicine and doctorate of national board (super-specialty) courses if there’s support from the government. It is currently in the initial stage,” he said.