Peddler arrested, drug seized

ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Itanagar police recently arrested one Rajen Brahma from All India Radio Colony here and seized 111 plastic vials containing narcotic drug (suspected heroin) from his possession.

The arrest was made based on information provided by one Toi Tamang – the prime accused in a mobile phones theft case – who, during interrogation on 23 September implicated Brahma as being the receiver of the stolen handsets.

Brahma was brought to the Itanagar police station by Inspector O Ronrang, and, during interrogation, it turned out that Brahma had recently gone to Dimapur (Nagaland) to procure drugs.

Following this, a police team comprising SI Tempa Tsering and ASIs Taba Vikash and Jumi Nyodu, along with CRPF personnel, raided Brahma’s house in AIR Colony and seized the plastic vials of suspected heroin, weighing 18.5 grams, from a Tata Nexon car (AR-01Q-0633) in which the vials had been concealed. The car has also been seized.

Brahma has been booked under Section 21 (b) of the NDPS Act. He had earlier also been arrested in another NDPS case, and was out on bail.

“Steps are being taken up for cancellation of the previous bail,” the police informed in a release.

The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of SP Rohit Rajbir Singh.