Progress of developmental works reviewed

GANGTE, 25 Sep: A circle-level monitoring committee meeting was convened by Gangte CO Eken Bam here in Kra Daadi district on Monday to review the progress of various developmental works being executed by the line departments in the district.

During the meeting, which was attended by the Gangte ZPM, heads of offices, and panchayat leaders, the CO asked them to “conduct routine inspections to ensure quality and swift completion of developmental projects,” and gave assurance that the administration would “prevent any hindrances in execution of government projects in the circle.”

He stressed on “the need for convergence and collaboration among all the heads of offices and elected representatives to attain the holistic developmental aims of the government.”

The heads of offices presented the details of the ongoing and future projects under their respective departments, and apprised the CO of the challenges, concerns, and opportunities vis-à-vis developmental schemes. (DIPRO)