Ensure maintenance of water supply system: DC

PALIN, 26 Sep: Kra Daadi Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee said that the village water sanitation committees (VWSC) “have to carry out necessary maintenance works in the future by appointing skilled plumbers or labourers.

Chairing a coordination meeting with ZPMs, GPCs, the Tali and the Palin PHED EEs and officials of the DRDA and the skill development department regarding the implementation of the Nal Jal Mitra scheme here on Monday, the DC exhorted the GPCs to “ensure that VWSCs are formed in all the villages and their bank accounts are active.”

Providing an overview of the scheme, DRDA PD Rido Tarak and Palin PHED EE Charu Sakap informed that the scheme is being implemented “in a very democratic manner to achieve 100 per cent saturation of tap water connection without any discrimination.”

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a flagship programme of the central government to provide potable water to every household through functional tap connections.

After going through the status report presented by the PHED EE, the DC said that, “after providing potable water tap connections directly from the water treatment plant, the PHED is now implementing the Nal Jal Mitra scheme under the JJM.”

ZPC Charu Menia requested the department to “ensure that panchayat leaders are also kept in the loop regarding any development about the scheme.” (DIPRO)