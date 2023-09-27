DC reviews progress of schemes

TEZU, 26 Sep: Lohit DC Shashvat Saurabh reviewed the progress of various ongoing central and state government schemes during a district-level monitoring committee meeting of the planning department here on Tuesday.

The DC directed all the executing departments to ensure on-time completion of schemes. He emphasised on early completion of the construction of the police accommodation in Kathan village in Wakro, and on “solving the problem of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Wakro subdivision.”

He directed the PWD here to ensure on-time completion of the hospital building of the zonal general hospital.

Earlier, the heads of offices presented the status of the schemes being executed by their respective departments. (DIPRO)