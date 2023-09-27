PASIGHAT, 26 Sep: A workshop on ‘short filmmaking’ was jointly organised by the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) and the Hindi department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here on Tuesday.

The workshop, which saw the participation of students, faculty members and members of the East Siang APLS unit, was aimed at empowering budding filmmakers by offering them a platform to explore the intricacies of short film production. It also featured the screening of a short movie, Compulsion, directed by young filmmaker Ninur Padung, based on the original story written by Otul Jerang, the winner of the best original short story competition conducted by the APLS unit.

In her inaugural speech, district APLS president Ponung Ering Angu said that the APLS seeks to “promote artistic expression and skilling the youths by encouraging them to explore the cinematic and various mediums of storytelling.”

District APLS general secretary Dr Ing Perme expressed happiness over the turnout for the workshop, and underscored “its value in providing practical insights into various aspects of short filmmaking.”

JNC Principal Tasi Taloh felicitated director Ninur Padung, cast members Poonam Biswakarma, Inding Mize, Soumaya Sarkar, Vikash Sarkar, Sumon Sarkar, and Anju Biswakarma, and the crew, and presented a certificate from the district APLS unit to Otul Jerang.

Taloh commended the APLS and the college’s Hindi department “for giving opportunity to young talent to showcase their creative writings and creative expression on social issues through various mediums.”

He expressed hope that “the rich oral literature like aabangs (rhapsodies) of the Adis and alike will be documented by the APLS and the young generation for posterity.”

APLS member and poet Manju Lata, who is serving as a PGT (English) at Daying Ering Government Higher Secondary School here, recited poems on the occasion.

JNC Hindi HoD Dr HN Pandey, Associate Professors Drs Rajesh Verma and DP Panda, along with English HoD Dr SN Sinha also attended the workshop. (DIPRO)