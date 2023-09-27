JACPDF reiterates demand over GDS posts

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Joint Action Committee for Postal Department Fiasco (JACPDF) has sought early intervention of the state government into the recruitment process for gramin dak sevaks (GDS), and urged it to “move a resolution for making domicile proof or residential certificates mandatory in recruitment rules in various central government jobs.”

“Since it is said to be a policy matter of the state government, the government should intervene, so that our unemployed youths can get jobs. We are not against any non-APST candidates, but our intention is that our unemployed youths should get a chance. And those who have been selected have to know the local dialect to communicate with the villagers who do not know Hindi or English,” the committee’s chairman Kipa Kanam said.

He said that “the postal department has assured to discuss the demand for stopping the ongoing process for engagement of GDS posts to non-APSTs in Arunachal Pradesh; cancelling non-APST GDS appointees in 866 post office branches in Arunachal Pradesh; and to take up with the higher authorities the matter of engaging indigenous unemployed youths as GDSs.”

The state’s postal division has meanwhile decided to cancel physical participation in the ‘rojgar mela’ scheduled to be held in Dimapur (Nagaland) on 26 September.

The committee said that it has decided to “create district-wise awareness, especially for gaon buras and panchayat leaders, to not give any recommendation to non-APSTs at their respective places and also to withdraw their recommendation to non-APST, if any,” the committee’s convener Raj Pao informed.