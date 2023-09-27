Set up think tank for edn sector: Guv

ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik advised Chief Minister Pema Khandu to “set up a think tank which will offer recommendations to the state government regarding the implementation of the new national education policy.

During a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, Parnaik also shared his concern over the slow progress of infrastructure development for Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University.

Emphasising on “strengthening the youth activities, especially the National Cadet Corps (NCC),” he said that there is a need to promote NCC in all educational institutions.

The governor also shared his observation on the Vibrant Villages Programme with the chief minister, and suggested providing “all-weather roads, dedicated banking facilities, community halls and playgrounds for sporting activities in the remote villages.”

The chief minister briefed the governor on his meetings in the national capital, and apprised Parnaik of the ongoing projects in the state. (Raj Bhavan)