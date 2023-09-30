Nat’l seminar on culture & literature

PASIGHAT, 29 Sep: A national seminar themed ‘Revisiting culture and literature’, sponsored by the state government, was organised by the English department of JN College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Friday.

A number of papers were presented by participants from various parts of India, including Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Delivering the inaugural address, MLA Kaling Moyong said, “The past informs the present and the future. There are so many lessons to be learnt from the past if people would just pay attention to it. Culture and heritage inherited from our ancestors are the hallmarks of our people, country and history. Without them, society becomes a soulless one and loses its essence.”

“The responsibility lies on every individual to ensure that the coming generations are not deprived of their culture, which is a big part of one’s identity,” he said, and added that “preservation of culture, history and literature in written form is essential because they tell the story of who we are as a people.”

Arunachal Pradesh University Registrar Narmi Darang in his address stressed on “the need to preserve culture for future generations.”

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh also spoke.

Among others, Prof Dwijen Sharma from NEHU (Meghalaya), Tinsukia (Assam)-based Sadia College Principal Dr Bhupen Chutia, Prof Bhagabat Nayak and Dr Miazi Hazam from RGU (Doimukh), Dr Biswarup Chatterjee from West Bengal-based Rampurhat College, Nabanita Chatterjee from Jharkhand-based Central University, and faculty members from across Arunachal were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)