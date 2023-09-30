Rashtriya Poshan Maah concludes

DOIMUKH, 29 Sep: Members of 73 anganwadis and 25 SHGs in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district on Friday participated in a ‘haat bazaar’ organised here by the Doimukh ICDS cell to mark the culmination of the month-long 6th Rashtriya Poshan Maah observance.

An initiative of CDPO Maya Murtem, the haat witnessed participation of womenfolk from all sections of the society. Locally grown organic vegetables, millet food items, other edibles, and handicraft products of the SHGs were displayed at the haat.

All the guests attending the haat were provided with a millet-based breakfast to encourage and promote millet as a staple food item.

After inaugurating the haat, Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu congratulated the women & child development department and the panchayat members of Doimukh for organising the event, “in spite of restricted funding from the government.”

He encouraged the women to be at par with the men in all spheres of life.

The DC suggested that such haats/markets be organised once every month, “exclusively for local and organic products,” and asked Trade Development Officer Tai Arun to work out the modalities.

CDPO Murtem informed that “657 anganwadi workers were sensitised to the role of the AYUSH for a healthy lifestyle through webinars; cleanliness drives were carried out by the anganwadi workers in the catchments areas; and online yoga classes and awareness activities on anaemia were organised for the targeted groups.”

She further informed that a photo exhibition on the Poshan Maah was also organised.

ICDS Deputy Director Aroty Tayeng also spoke.

Among others, DMO Dr Komlin Perme, DDSE TT Tara, DACO TM Tara, RFO Dupit, SDO Tana Yaho, HoDs, and GBs visited the haat. (DIPRO)