Thunderbolts retain TPL-2023 title

RONO HILLS, 29 Sep: Tissa Thunderbolts emerged victorious over Tissa Undisputed in a dramatic super over at the Rajiv Gandhi University’s BPhEd ground here, marking the culmination of the Tissa Premiere League (TPL), Season 2.

The intense clash concluded with both teams scoring 165 runs, which led to a super over, comprising a solitary over in which Tissa Undisputed set a target of 9 runs. The Thunderbolts managed to surpass the target in just 4 balls.

Imar Bam (Thunderbolts) was adjudged man of the match, while Pranab Phukan (Undisputed) won the titles of the man of the series and the highest run scorer. Kulenso Pul (Thunderbolts) was adjudged the highest wicket taker, while the ‘Karbonn Kamal Catch’ award went to Yuhey Chikro (Thunderbolts).

Tissa Super Sixers won the ‘discipline team of the tournament’ award.

This year’s TPL was organised under the leadership of Kulenso Pul, with Alipso Pul serving as the secretary and Tash Appralo as the organiser.