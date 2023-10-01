Arunachal shining!

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed massive transformation in the last few years. Many critical milestones have been accomplished in Arunachal, especially in infrastructure, communications, and education.

In the education sector, the major milestone is the commencement of the first medical college of the state, the TRIHMS. The much awaited medical college in Arunachal will allow specialist medical care in our remote state and open up vacancies for more Arunachali students to become doctors. In the long run, this will reduce the dependence on Assam/NEIGRIHMS and Delhi/Chennai, etc, for medical treatment of needy patients. A few more medical colleges are needed in the state, maybe in Pasighat and Namsai.

The other major achievement is the commencement of the first Sainik School of Arunachal in Niglok near Pasighat, which will allow Arunachali students to get quality education under discipline and military training. The Sainik School will allow many Arunachali students to become military pilots, and Army and naval officers.

The other major milestones include the early completion of the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi near Itanagar, and the commencement of commercial flights to/from Itanagar. Improvements in airports and flights include commercial flights from Pasighat, Tezu, Ziro and Mechukha. This is enabling commuters from nearby areas to fly directly to Guwahati/Kolkata/Delhi, bypassing the irritating Assam bandhs. Similarly, railway services have commenced from Naharlagun. Work has also started on the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway line. There has been major improvement in mobile/internet connectivity also in most areas.

There has been massive improvement in roads and bridges, which is allowing comfortable and faster travel between places. The major achievements include the 9.15-km Sadiya bridge, connecting Tinsukia to Roing/Tezu, the 6.5-km bridge connecting Roing and Dambuk, the 5 kms long road-cum-rail bridge over the Brahmaputra, connecting Dibrugarh and Tinsukia with the northern bank places like Aalo, Pasighat, Daporijo, Itanagar, etc. The Trans-Arunachal Highway is also progressing well with good roads being completed along many sectors. Recently, the road tunnel in Nechiphu was been opened to commuters. The vital Sela tunnel is also being completed soon.

In the hydropower sector, the 600 MW Kameng project has been completed. Including hydropower projects like the 405 MW Ranganadi and the 110 MW Pare projects, Arunachal is producing surplus electricity and supplying it to many other states. The 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project is also nearing completion. However, transmission lines remain a major challenge and needs to be improved urgently for availability of 24/7 stabilised power supply.

With the present state and central governments pushing the development agenda, it is likely that many more critical roads, bridges, airports, railways, etc, will be completed at an early date. Similar push is required in the industries, power supply, water supply sectors also. These critical infrastructure and educational milestones will trigger economic development in the state, give a fillip to tourism and thus generate gainful employment for the youths of the state. At this rate, we can easily say that Arunachal is truly shining! (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)