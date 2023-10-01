Ladakh rider wins Keh-Me-Ha Cycling C’ship

[ Karyir Riba ]

ANINI, 30 Sep: Tsewang Norboo from Ladakh won the first prize in the MTB Keh-Meh-Ha Cycling Championship, which was flagged off on the occasion of Keh-Meh-Ha – the harvest festival of the Idu Mishmis – by Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) MLA Mutchu Mithi, who is also the president of the Arunachal Cycling Association, here in Dibang Valley district.

Ronel Khundrakpan from Manipur and Asim Sharma from Sikkim came second and third in the championship, which had a total of 30 cyclists from all over the country, including two women, participating in it.

Actor and fitness icon Milind Soman was also present during the flagging off ceremony, along with Cycling Federation of India member E Bhubaneshwar, and state Sports & Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng.

The event was organised by the Mishmi Hills Trekking Company, comprising proprietor and nature enthusiast Pronov Mega, Everester Tine Mena, and cyclists Rubi Lombo and Ahondo Menjo.

The organisers said, “The event was organised with the motto of creating drug awareness among the youths of the district, and for promoting the tourism sector in Dibang Valley, and to promote mountain biking.”

The event was jointly sponsored by Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, Pune (Maharashtra)-based Jhana Prabodhini Prashala, E&K Itanagar, and a few entrepreneurs from Roing.

Norboo walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1,50,000, while the second and the third position holders received Rs 80,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. Six consolation prizes of Rs 10,000 each were also awarded.