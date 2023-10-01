Training prog on integrated orchard mgmt

PASIGHAT, 30 Sep: The fruit science department of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district organised a training programme on ‘Integrated orchard management in Khasi mandarin’ in Mebo village on Friday.

CHF Assistant Prof Dr PK Nimbolkar highlighted the importance of quality planting materials, integrated nutrient management, and pests and disease management of Khasi mandarin orchards. He stressed on propagation and use of disease-free quality planting materials.

Fifty farmers attended the training programme, which was sponsored by the ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru.