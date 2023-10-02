Cleanliness drives under Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign organized across the state

ITANAGAR, 1 Oct: Cleanliness drives under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign were organized in various locations on Sunday, including Itanagar and several other districts.

The Zoological Survey of India, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, organized a cleanliness drive at Geker Sinying (Ganga Lake) in Itanagar. Participating in the cleanliness drive, Rajya Sabha Member Nabam Rebia emphasized the importance of cleanliness for healthy living.

In Itanagar, IMC Commissioner Likha Teiji, DFO (Chief Wildlife Warden) Tana Tapa, ZSI Officer-in-Charge Dr. SD Gurumayum, and officials from the forest department, IMC, ZSI, along with students from various schools, actively participated in a cleanliness drive. Traditional self-made bamboo baskets were placed around the lake to ensure its cleanliness, and hoardings on ‘Garbage-Free India’ were erected to raise awareness among tourists.

Capital Itanagar saw residents organizing cleanliness drives in various locations as part of the Swachhta Hi Seva campaign.

In Namsai, the PHE & WS department conducted a cleanliness drive in all the gram panchayats, with a special focus on schools, anganwadi centers, and health centers. MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom flagged off a suction truck to aid in cleaning activities.

At Daporijo, local MLA Tanya Soki joined the business community, CBOs, and students in a cleanliness drive organized by the district administration. He also inspected various ongoing projects in different colonies and sectors to assess progress and work quality.

Kamle district organized a cleanliness drive in Raga, led by DC Adong Pertin and others.

A massive cleanliness drive took place at the Biological Park in Itanagar. Staff and the public from nearby areas cleaned up the entire zoo area. This drive marked the beginning of the weeklong celebration of the 69th National Wildlife Week, 2023, from October 2 to 8.

Painting and essay competitions for students, as well as wildlife photography exhibitions, are being organized as part of the National Wildlife Week celebration. Entry for visitors to the zoo has been made free on October 2.

Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign was also organized in Khonsa in Tirap district. ADC Hakresha Kri, government employees, police, CRPF, Assam Rifles, the PHE&WS and health departments, students, members of Khonsa Bazar Welfare Committee, and Care Me Home Welfare Society participated in the cleanliness drive.

Cleanliness drives were also organized in Yingkiong, Tuting, Mariyang, Jengging, and Geku in Upper Siang district.

In Kra Daadi district, a massive cleanliness drive was organized across the district under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, supervised by nodal departments – UD and PHED.

Officers from various departments, members of NGOs, NSS cadets, and the general public participated in it.

A plogging cum mass awareness programme for a ‘garbage-free India’ was also held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner in-charge Higio Yame and SBM 2.0 brandambassador Dr Gimi Tang at Palin as part of the campaign

In East Siang district, government officers, officials, elected leaders, GBs, members, representatives of market associations and NGOs, and the general public took part in cleanliness drives across the district on Sunday.

The cleanliness drive led by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu was organized in all central and state governments, as well as semi-government establishments, schools, colleges, marketplaces, residential areas, riverbanks, and parks, etc. (DIPROs)