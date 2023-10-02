National voluntary blood donation day observed with renewed commitment

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Oct: The State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC), in collaboration with the Blood Centre TRIHMS, observed National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) by honoring five organizations for their exemplary services in the field of voluntary blood donation in the state.

The organizations honored were the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, NSS unit of SFS College, Aalo, West Siang district, Jain Charitable Society, Alumni Students Union of Govt Hr Sec School, Chayang Tajo, and NSS unit of Government Horticulture College, Pasighat.

“Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often” was this year’s theme for NVBDD.

During the program, DC Talo Potom encouraged community-based organizations (CBOs) and other stakeholders to actively participate in voluntary blood donation drives in the state.

Kani Nada Malling, President of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), spoke about the importance of women’s participation in voluntary blood donation.

Dr. Joram Khopey, SBTC Deputy Director, highlighted the status of blood centers and the improvement of blood services in Arunachal Pradesh. He appealed to all stakeholders to participate in this life-saving movement.

Tachang Phassang, the reigning Mr. Arunachal, urged youths to actively participate in voluntary blood donation and other social activities while leading a healthy lifestyle.

A blood donation camp was also organized during which 44 units of blood were collected.

The program was attended by various CBOs, NGOs, students from various schools and colleges, members of APWWS, and many individuals.

The social work department of RGU performed a skit to raise awareness about blood donation.

APWWS President Kani Nada Malling reiterated the importance of women’s participation in the field of voluntary blood donation.

The NSS unit of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation (ALSF), also observed National Blood Donation Day by organizing a mega voluntary blood donation camp in the college auditorium.

Over 130 units of blood were collected during the camp.

Ramesh Jekke, ALSF chairperson, motivated students to come forward and donate blood. Jekke informed that ALSF has organized approximately 13,000 blood donation camps and arranged for the collection of around 958,000 units of blood.

Dr. MQ Khan, Principal of DNGC, commended ALSF, especially Jekke, an alumnus of DNGC, for their noble work. He advised students to maintain physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Assistant Professor Botem Moyong, who is also an NSS Programme Officer, encouraged students to donate blood without any hesitation.

MO Dr. Subu Apang, the NSS programme officers, faculty members of the college, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, students, nurses, and technicians from RK Mission Hospital and North East Nursing College of Health Science, Lekhi, actively participated in the program.

At Pasighat, a total of 104 units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the troops of Spear Corps from Rayang in collaboration with the Bakin Pertin General Hospital, Pasighat, AAUN Foundation and AYANG at the Rayang Military Station in East Siang district on Sunday to mark National Blood Donation Day.

Army officers informed that the event was organized as part of their “continued community responsibility and nation-building” efforts. They further assured that the Indian Army would remain committed to the well-being of its citizens and would continue to participate in such activities in the future to save precious lives. (DIPRO)