Nursing jobs in Japan  is a emerging opportunity for Arunachalees: Commissioner

NEW DELHI, 1 Oct: Nursing jobs in Japan are emerging as opportunities for the youth of Arunachal, as stated by Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Commissioner Saugat Biswas.

On Saturday, Biswas interacted with nurses who are learning the Japanese language in Gurgaon.

“The nurses are undergoing Japanese language training with the aim of securing employment as caregivers in Japan through NSDC International Limited (NSDCI),” the Commissioner stated in a release.

He also engaged with Japanese language teachers and commended NSDCI for maintaining high training standards and providing a comfortable environment for the trainees, most of whom are girls.

NSDCI is currently providing training to nurses from the North-eastern states, offering them high-paying job opportunities in Japan. This project is funded by the North Eastern Council.

Currently, 12 candidates from Arunachal are enrolled in the training and employment program.

“Some of the candidates have already received job offer letters from Japan,” the release noted.

During his visit, Biswas also met with NSDC CEO Ved Mani Tiwari and discussed various topics, including language training for employment in other countries and the establishment of training centers in Arunachal Pradesh.