RGU conducts cleaning drive

RONO HILLS, 1 Oct: Joining the spirit of the Swachhata Hi Sewa campaign across the country, Rajiv Gandhi University also conducted the ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta’ jan bhagidari (community participation) cleanliness drive in Mandir colony here on Sunday.

The one-hour cleanliness drive was carried out in the lane of the colony that leads to Bichom hall.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam, along with many faculty members, non-teaching officials, students, NSS and NCC members, and the Chairman of the University’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Committee, Prof Sumpam Tangjang, took part in the campaign. A large number of residents of the Mandir colony also joined the cleanliness drive.