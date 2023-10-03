2 ULFA (I) operatives arrested

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: A joint team of the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles and Tirap police arrested two ULFA (I) operatives who had entered the state from Myanmar on Sunday and were trying to make their way to Assam, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The duo has been identified as self-styled private Nilutpal Asom alias Monjit Gogoi, and self-styled private Upen Asom alias Ruhini Gogoi, the officer said.

Both are residents of Assam and were recruited in the outfit last year. A .32 pistol and one 9 mm pistol were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

Militants having bases in Myanmar have been trying to cross into the Indian territory to carry out subversive activities, the official said.

This year alone, there have been numerous arrests and surrenders of ULFA (I) operatives in the southern areas of Arunachal, which has dealt a serious blow to the activities of the banned outfit, the officer added. (PTI)