Laprey Sirum win T-15 Sirum Cricket Tournament

ROING, 2 Oct: Laprey Sirum won the first T-15 Sirum Cricket Tournament-2023, defeating Simin Sirum by 30 runs in the final match played at Jia ground in Lower Dibang Valley district on Monday.

Moge Riba was declared the man of the match for his stellar performance. He scored 36 runs in just 22 balls and took 1 crucial wicket.

Riba, who scored a total of 252 runs and claimed seven wickets in the tournament, was also adjudged the man of the series.

Tem Ngupok was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 10 wickets in his kitty, while Miding Lego was given the ‘best catch’ award.

Both the winning and the runner-up teams were awarded trophies with cash prizes.

Besides the winner and the runner-up teams, five other teams – Sisang Sirum, 1 Lakh Sirum, Sirep Sirum, Koje Janggo Sirum and Super 11 – participated in the tournament.

Among others, ZPM Alina Ratan Perme and former assistant social member of Meka, David Lego, witnessed the final match.

The tournament was organised by the Jia Cricket Association.