BSNL foundation day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 2 Oct: The officers and staff of the BSNL here celebrated the BSNL’s foundation day at the Sanchar Bhavan here on 1 October.

The programme featured felicitation of the winners of the painting competition titled ‘Smart learning using BSNL Bharat fibre’ that had been held on 29 September at KV No 2-Itanagar. The felicitation programme was attended by the winning students of KV No 2-Itanagar, along with their parents, teachers and headmaster.

The winners of the painting competition were Karje Pamo (Class 5, first prize), Denish Lamdik (Class 3, second prize), and Anaya Gond (Class 2, third prize).

The top three winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates. “They will also be awarded complimentary FTTH broadband for Plan 599 for one year, 6 months, and 3 months, respectively,” the BSNL informed in a release.