Man convicted for sexually assaulting house help

PASIGHAT, 3 Oct: The district & sessions court here in East Siang district has convicted one Brinar Pait, a retired sub-inspector of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment under Section 8 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act for sexually assaulting his domestic help on various occasions.

The convict had reportedly been sexually assaulting the victim-survivor since 2012.

The victim-survivor had been staying with Pait since her childhood as a domestic help, following the death of her parents.

Pait reportedly threatened her with a pistol on one occasion and asked her not to disclose the incidents to his wife or anyone else. It is learnt that she made several attempts to free herself from him.

The matter came to light when the victim-survivor, out of frustration, on 29 June, 2022 fled from Pait’s house, and was discovered by the police the next day.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged. (DIPRO)