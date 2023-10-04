3 indigenous products from state get GI registration

ITANAGAR, 3 Oct: Three indigenous products from Arunachal Pradesh – Khamti rice, yak churpi and Tangsa textile – have been granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag by the GI Registry, Chennai, following support from the NABARD for the indigenous products of the state for GI registration.

“The NABARD is availing the expert services of Padma Shri awardee Dr Rajni Kant, who is a specialist in this particular field,” the bank said.

“So far, NABARD has extended financial assistance for GI registration of 18 indigenous products in the field of textile, handloom, food, agriculture, etc. In the first phase, 3 products – Khamti rice, yak churpi and Tangsa textile – have been granted the prestigious GI tag by the GI Registry, Chennai,” the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office informed.