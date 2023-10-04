Training prog on transfer of technologies

PASIGHAT, 3 Oct: The social science department of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Tuesday launched a three-day training programme on ‘Effective management & use of correct extension methods for transfer of technologies’ for extension functionaries of various government departments.

Twenty-five functionaries, from the agriculture, the horticulture, and the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development departments of the district are participating in the programme.

“The government has been giving lots of funds to various agriculture and allied organisations to conduct training programmes, but the desired outcome is not satisfactory due to wrong training methods. This training programme will teach the participants the right methods of training in agriculture and allied activities according to different farm situations,” CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika said.

Assistant Professor Dr Ch Victoria Devi stressed on the role of the functionaries “as the direct link to the farmers,” and said that “the transfer of technologies to farmers’ fields should be thoroughly done after analysing the needs of the farmers, and it should be location-specific.”

Agriculture Extension Professor DK Pandey highlighted different methods to be adopted in “field situation,” and advocated choosing “the most suitable training methods, which should be chosen according to different time, location, and types of target people.”

Agriculture Economics Assistant Professor Dr LD Hatai explained “market-led extension,” and advised the functionaries to “understand the suitable crops, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and animal products in Arunachal situation and understand the market survey.”

He advocated making products which are environmentally suitable, and explained how to market farm produce.