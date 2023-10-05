DDK Itanagar bids farewell to Ranjan & Singh

ITANAGAR, 4 Oct: The Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) Itanagar on Wednesday organized a farewell function at DDK conference hall for the outgoing head of its Regional News Unit (RNU) Priyabhanshu Ranjan upon his transfer from Arunachal Pradesh.

An officer of the Indian Information Service, Ranjan has been transferred to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), New Delhi.

He will be attached to the North Block as a media officer and will look after the publicity works of the union ministry of home affairs.

Addressing the farewell function, DDK Itanagar station director Shakti Pratap Kanchan said that Ranjan has been a very active officer who has made significant contributions in expanding the reach of Doordarshan by using digital and social media platforms.

“Ranjan’s tech savvy approach proved to be very beneficial for Doordarshan and the DD Arunprabha was praised many times from higher level because of his efforts,” Kanchan said.

The DDK Itanagar officials also bid farewell to Binoy Kumar Singh, head clerk, who has been transferred to Akashvani, Itanagar upon his promotion. The officials and employees present during the farewell function also appreciated the tenure of Singh.

Head of programme Grace Pachuau, assistant director (engineering) Sanjay Tatwadi, assistant engineer Avinash Nimje and many other DDK officials were present during the farewell function.