Police need to be more responsible 

The Seppa sex racket involving minor children is alarming and disturbing. Equally shocking is the way the police are treating the case.

Even the court has been left wondering after shoddy investigation by the police led to the release of two persons who had been arrested for using minors in the sex racket.

The case highlights the critical need for reforms and improvements in the way the law enforcement agencies handle sensitive and complex criminal investigations.

There is no justification for entrusting such a sensitive case to an officer who is still on probation.

While it is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies to swiftly and effectively investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice, there is clear evidence suggesting that the police conducted a shoddy investigation into this heinous crime.

Such questionable investigation not only fails to bring justice to the victims but also erodes public trust in the police.

To prevent such occurrences in the future, it is imperative for the authorities to allocate sufficient human resources; eliminate interference, prioritise training and sensitisation on handling of cases under the POCSO Act and other relevant Acts; strengthen witness protection, which is utterly lacking in the state; and address shortages in human resources.

Witnesses in cases often fear retaliation from the perpetrators. Inadequate witness protection, as is the case in the state, can discourage potential informants from cooperating with the police. This not only makes it challenging to gather evidence but also puts the witnesses’ safety at risk.

Sex racket cases are complex and sensitive, requiring a high level of expertise, empathy, and understanding of the trauma of the victims. In the Seppa case, all the crucial elements that make a solid investigation are missing, which puts a clear question mark on the police department.