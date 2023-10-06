Dist BJP office inaugurated

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: State BJP president Biyuram Wahge inaugurated the new office of the Tirap district BJP unit in Khonsa on Thursday.

The function also marked the start of a training programme for the GPCs of Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts.

Wahge informed that GPC training programmes will be held in eight locations, “based on clusters in the state, which will be concluded in Yazali in Lower Subansiri district on 20 October.”

During the inaugural session of the training programme, he exhorted the party’s workers to “strengthen the party at the grassroots level with mission mode to come back in 2024.”

“The party workers should inform and educate the public about the flagship developmental programmes in the state,” he said.

A total of 130 BJP GPCs from the three districts participated in the training programme.

Among others, the BJP’s national general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra, state BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, Tirap district BJP president Kamrang Tesia, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, PHED Minister Wangki Lowang, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Tirap ZPC Chathong Lowang, and State Biodiversity Board Chairman Tayek Goi attended the function, the party informed in a release.