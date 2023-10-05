Subpar police investigation of Seppa sex racket involving minors

[ Tongam Rina ]

SEPPA, 4 Oct: On August 29, Seppa police received an FIR stating that a minor schoolgirl is five months pregnant. The FIR names a woman, alleging that she lured the schoolgirl and later exploited her.

The police registered the case (Seppa PS case no. 06/2023, under sections 366A/34 IPC, r/w sections 4/6/12 of the POCSO Act, and the Immoral Trafficking Act), promptly arresting the named woman. They also arrested a man who admitted to paying for sex.

However, the East Kameng police investigation took a downward turn from there. Investigation by this daily reveals not only the unwillingness of the district police to dig deeper but also the inefficiency and rot within the state police department itself. Both accused are now out on bail after the court observed numerous discrepancies in the police investigation.

The statements given to the police suggest that the sex racket involving minors casts a wide net and reaches Itanagar, involving several minor girls lured into having sex with men. Will they be arrested for this serious offense? Not anytime soon, as the current pace of the investigation appears slower than necessary. Call detail records, which could provide vital information, remain unchecked. Police maintain that they are taking the case seriously and conducting a meticulous investigation, but the court thinks otherwise.

Special Judge of the POCSO Court for East and West Kameng and Tawang, Hirendra Kashyap, while granting bail to accused Nani Kojin, an employee of the power grid on September 7, stated that there are several discrepancies in the investigation. The woman identified as Yaso Pangia alias Tachi Pangia/Akik Dolo accused of supplying girls in exchange for money was questioned only once, and the police did not attempt to identify other people named in the statements. Although, Kojin admitted to having sex with girls arranged by Yaso Pangia for payment, the police have yet to identify these girls.

The judge noted that even though the case involves several minor victims in a sex racket, the investigation was carried out by an officer on probation. Police attribute this to a shortage of officers, which led to the case being assigned to a male officer on probation. The POCSO Act mandates that cases be investigated by an officer not below the rank of Sub Inspector, and statements should be recorded by female officers as far as possible. As a norm, cases are investigated by female officers in the state, but East Kameng lacks a single female officer, according to the police. Following the court’s direction, the case has been transferred to the officer in charge of the Seppa police station.

It is not just the court that is upset with the police’s handling of the case. Until September 4th, the police did not inform the Child Welfare Committee of East Kameng regarding the FIR’s registration or brief them about the case, prompting the committee to issue an order for the victim’s production within 24 hours.

While this reporter was unable to meet the minor survivors or their families, the statements given to the police are chilling. The police recorded the pregnant minor’s statement which indicated that she was introduced to Pangia by one of her friends, who is also a minor. The sinister plot used by Pangia and the men was to lure the girl with outings to fancy places and cash for the first few encounters to find the most gullible. This was followed by spiking their drinks, sexually assaulting them, and paying after raping them. The girls stated that they were given an intoxicant and woke up in pain, unable to recall anything. They were later bribed with money. This pattern repeated, and in some instances, when the girls were out of cash, they offered themselves to Pangia, who arranged men to pay for sex with minor girls. The girls mentioned that they were paid up to Rs.3000 while, Pangia took Rs.1500-2000.

In another statement, a minor revealed that multiple men had assaulted her, and she cannot recall the exact number. She mentioned that some of these men had come from Itanagar.

While the police would not admit to conducting a poor investigation, they claim that Pangia is not divulging any details. The statements provided by the minors, as well as the information from Pangia and Kojin, appear to be substantial evidence that should enable law enforcement to cast a wide net in apprehending those involved in illegal sexual activities with minors. It remains to be seen whether the police will.

APWWS, WWO seeks proper investigation

The Women Welfare Organization (WWO) has questioned the police investigation into the sex racket involving minors in East Kameng district. They assert that the investigation is being conducted casually and superficially. With only two persons arrested and later released on bail, the organization believes that there are several individuals involved in targeting school girls below 18 years for sexual exploitation. They have demanded the immediate arrest of other perpetrators and a fair and thorough investigation. The organization also calls for the sealing of places where the minors were taken and immediate medical assistance for the victims.

In a four-point representation to the East Kameng SP, they stated that the investigation thus far, has been far from fair. The WWO general secretary Puppy Sonam Bagang, also appealed to like-minded organizations including, the East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization, to look into the matter as it has serious implications for the well-being of society.

Meanwhile, a team from the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society led by its president Kani Nada Maling and spokesperson Jaya Joram visited Seppa on Tuesday to gather firsthand information on the minor sex racket. They met with police officers to get an update on the case. The police assured the team that they are seriously investigating the case. APWWS has expressed frustration with the slow pace of the investigation and discrepancies in the process, urging the police to conduct a thorough probe. They emphasize that there should be no hesitation in making arrests, as society and citizens support the police in carrying out their duties fairly.