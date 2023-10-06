Workshop on administrative challenges

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Oct: A two-day workshop on ‘Navigating administrative challenges through creative approach’ for Groups A and B officers of the state civil secretariat commenced at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Thursday.

Kolkata (WB)-based IBIS Solutions’ HR administrative head Rajib Bal and personnel management and international humanity expert Moumita Talukdar are the resource persons.

“In today’s rapidly evolving administrative landscape, creativity and innovation are essential,” said ATI Director Pate Marik, and added that the workshop would equip the officers with the skills and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and excel in their roles.