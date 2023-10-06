Tak assesses progress of work for NCC Academy

BALIJAN, 5 Oct: Education Commissioner Amjad Tak on Thursday assessed the progress of the construction work for the NCC Academy here in Papum Pare district, and asked the executing agency to complete the work by January 2025.

He stressed on “regular monitoring of the academy works by the NCC commanders and officers from the department concerned from time to time.”

Tak was accompanied by Education Secretary Pige Ligu, NCC Commanding Officer Col Roshan Verma and Education Department Engineering Wing EE Gyamar Karo, among others. (DIPR)