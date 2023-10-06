AAPBn constable dies by suicide

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: A 1st AAPBn constable, identified as Kabak Soni, who had been deployed on sentry duty at Sports Minister Mama Natung’s residence in Senki View here, died by suicide between 1 and 3 am on Thursday, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh informed.

The SP said that Soni shot himself.

“The shot was fired from the 9 mm carbine machine gun, having 20 rounds. One round was used by him to shoot himself in the guard room. Empty cartridge and shot bullet have been recovered,” the SP informed in a press statement.

“Inquest proceedings have been conducted by the Niti Vihar police station. Body has been shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, and family members have been informed,” the SP said.