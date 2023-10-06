Madin Hina receives best judo referee award

ITANAGAR, 5 Oct: Referee Madin Hina from Arunachal Pradesh was given the ‘best referee of the tournament’ award in the recently concluded Senior National Judo Championship held in Jaipur (Rajasthan) from 1 to 5 October, the Arunachal Judo Association (AJA) informed in a release.

Hina, who recently qualified as a national judo referee, has participated in his fourth national tournament as a national referee since then.

“This remarkable achievement not only underscores Hina’s exceptional dedication to the sport of judo but also reflects the high standards and commitment of the AJA in nurturing talent and fostering excellence in the field of sports officiating,” it said.

“His dedication to uphold the principles of sportsmanship and ensure a level playing field for all participants has not gone unnoticed,” the association said, adding that “we believe that such achievements deserve recognition not only within our state but also on a national platform.”