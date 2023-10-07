DA seeks help to identify unconscious patient at TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration has sought help from the public in identifying a patient who was admitted to the TRIHMS in Naharlagun by police personnel on 3 October and remains there still.

The unidentified patient is in an unconscious state and there is no attendant/relative with the patient. All required treatment is being provided by the TRIHMS, including free investigation and medicines. However, as per the treating consultant, the patient requires urgent neurosurgical intervention and, as there is no neurosurgeon in the TRIHMS, the patient needs to be referred outside the state for treatment.

“The ICR administration requests that any person who has any idea about the patient, or knows of any such missing case, may kindly report to CMS, TRIHMS, Naharlagun, or may contact the following numbers: (1) DC Capital Itanagar @ 9436041997, and (2) CMS TRIHMS @ 6009868158,” it said.

The patient is currently occupying Bed No 156 in the surgery department of the TRIHMS. (DIPRO)