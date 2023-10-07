DC asks HoDs to adopt schools

PASIGHAT, 6 Oct: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu during a meeting on ‘school mentorship programme’ held here on Thursday asked the heads of departments to adopt government schools and thereby contribute in boosting the performance of the schools of the district.

The DC further asked the HoDs to visit the schools adopted by them and submit monthly reports.

While Taggu has adopted the government upper primary schools here and in Boying, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, ADC (HQ) Oli Perme, Mebo ADC Aeinstein Koyu, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, BPGH JDHS Dr T Tali, Smart City CEO Dr Manjuli Komut, and the other officers resolved to adopt government schools.

DDSE O Tabing also spoke. (DIPRO)