Dr Joram Begi delivers Amrit Kaal Vimarsh lecture at DNGC

ITANAGAR, 6 Oct: Former higher & technical education director Dr Joram Begi delivered a lecture on ‘Education (NEP and Viksit Bharat)’ during an ‘Amrit Kaal Vimarsh Viksit Bharat @2047’ event organised by Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Friday.

Sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), “the event is aimed at transforming India into a developed nation where the benefits of development reach every corner and every citizen as the country celebrates its 100 years of independence in 2047,” the college informed in a release.

Dr Begi in his lecture at the inaugural function offered a detailed analysis of the evolution of the education landscape since independence. He presented a comparative evaluation of various education policies in the country, underscoring “the urgent need for educational reform since the National Policy on Education in 1986,” the release stated.

He also emphasised “the necessity for the education system to adapt to the changing world, aligning itself with the dynamic demands of the modern era.”

Dr Begi’s lecture covered all facets of NEP-2020, encompassing its objectives, principles, and essence. He dwelt on the institutional and structural changes, modifications in school and higher education systems, examinations, fee structures, interdisciplinary approaches, and the provision for multiple entry and exit points.

“He also highlighted the focus on digital education and the increased budget allocation to education, targetting a mandatory 6 per cent of GDP by both central and state governments,” the release said.

“NEP-2020 aspires to position India as a global knowledge superpower,” Dr Begi said, and exhorted the teachers and the students to play their roles in achieving this vision,” the release added.

Dr Bathsheba G Pyngrope, consultant for academic and administrative affairs at ICSSR-NERC, NEHU campus, Shillong (Meghalaya), provided insights into the ICSSR’s role as an academic funding agency, along with the facilities and courses offered by the NERC, Shillong, for capacity building of teachers.

Dr Pyngrope encouraged the attendees from various colleges to seek assistance from the ICSSR for organising conferences and seminars. She underscored that “NEP-2020 aligns with international education standards and caters to the unique interests and capabilities of today’s youths.”

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan emphasised on the “institution’s commitment to the principle of ‘sabka saath, sabka prayas’.”

Over 500 attendees, representing 12 institutions in the Itanagar Capital Region, including heads of institutions, faculty members, research scholars, and students attended the programme.

“Eminent personalities such as Arunodaya University vice chancellor Dr VN Sharma and Government College Doimukh Principal Dr Taw Azu were honoured on the occasion,” the release said.